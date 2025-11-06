Community rallies around beloved St. John’s High School basketball coach battling ALS

A powerful show of support is pouring in for St. John’s College High School basketball coach Patrick "Pat" Behan, who continues to fight ALS — the progressive neurodegenerative disease he was diagnosed with in 2022.

Behan, who led St. John’s to a conference championship in 2023, a year after his diagnosis, has experienced significant physical decline. But one thing has remained constant: the strength of the community around him.

FOX 5’s Shirin Rajaee secured an exclusive sit-down with the Behan family, who opened up about how drastically life has changed and how much they’ve relied on support from players, coaches, friends, and families across the DMV — and far beyond.

A difficult journey

Major surgery:

"It’s been a lot of ups and downs," Behan’s wife, Nataly, described their emotional journey since his diagnosis. After he underwent a tracheostomy, she said, "it was very scary," reflecting the uncertainty of his day-to-day health.

Despite the disease’s progression, Behan still finds ways to stay engaged and connected. He communicates through a device called a Tobii, which allows him to type with his eyes.

"On a good day, he can type well. Some days, his eyes are more tired and he struggles communicating," Nataly told FOX 5.

Behan still enjoys watching sports and his favorite cooking shows and he also continues to consult remotely as a coach for his alma mater, Bucknell University, a role that brings him tremendous purpose and joy.

Dig deeper:

But a basic medical need is out of reach. Behan spends much of his time in bed, but his current bed is not designed for his 6'8" frame, causing persistent discomfort.

"Right now, we’re working with the mattress being by his shoulders. We have to prop his head up with wedges, pillows," Nataly explained.

By morning, she said, he often wakes with serious neck pain because his head falls backward or to one side.

After multiple appeals to insurance for a specialized medical bed — which costs thousands — were denied, close friends and fellow coaches stepped in to help.

Community steps up

Helping hands:

Coach Glenn Farello and Marc Stern launched a GoFundMe to help purchase the specialized bed Pat urgently needs.

"We sent a little GoFundMe to the basketball community and all of our friends who’ve been so supportive since his diagnosis," Nataly said. "It was eye-opening to see all the money that came in in just 24 hours."

Donations quickly poured in from coaches, players, and supporters inspired by Pat’s strength and his impact on young athletes.

"It’s just amazing to see how people think so greatly of him," Nataly shared. "That support means the world to us."

How to help

What you can do:

The GoFundMe has now raised more than $11,000 in under two days.

And community support will continue early next year with a major basketball tournament — the Behan Strong Invitational — taking place in early January as another way for friends and supporters to show up for Pat and his family.