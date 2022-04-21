Community members rally in Northeast for woman killed on Easter

Community members rallied for safer streets in Northeast, following the killing of a woman near a gas station on Easter Sunday.

Tiffany Wiggins, 38, was a mother and grandmother. Friends describe her as "a beautiful soul inside and out."

D.C. police say Wiggins was found in a car on Minnesota Ave. shot multiple times. As of Thursday, no information had been released on a suspect or motive and no arrests had been announced.

On Thursday evening. ANC commissioners gathered with neighbors for a protest in Wiggins’ honor.

"We’ve had many instances like this that have occurred where community members have lost their lives: mothers, fathers, sons, daughters," said Tyrell Holcomb, ANC 7F Chair. "It’s unacceptable. We deserve better and that’s why we’re out here today."

People who gathered at the gas station said they want to see businesses in this area stepping up security measures and law enforcement doing more to lock up criminals.

"Not just the police department, but the U.S. attorney’s office start prosecuting folks vigorously," said Edward Rhodes, a longtime community member.

Rhodes said he became a crime victim earlier this month after some guys followed him home.

"They accosted me with a firearm and robbed me on my front porch at 12:15 p.m.," Rhodes said. "I told members of the community then that we better do something about this before somebody gets killed."

He learned his prediction came true when he walked by the crime tape on Sunday.

There is a $25,000 reward in this case for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information should call D.C. Police at 202-727-9099 or text tip 50411.