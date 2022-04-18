1 woman dead after shooting in Northeast DC on Easter Sunday

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman dead in Northeast D.C. on Sunday.

The shooting took place in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue NE at approximately 11:16 a.m. Officers responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, they located an adult female victim inside a vehicle, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. She has been identified as 38-year-old Tiffany Wiggins of Southeast D.C.

MPD currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s text tip line by sending a text message to 50411.