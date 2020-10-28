Community members plan second police protest over moped rider's death in DC

Community members are planning yet another protest Wednesday for 20-year-old Koran Hylton –– a man who died last Friday on a moped after an interaction with police in Northwest D.C.

The body camera footage of the incident has not been released yet and it is causing unrest in the community.

Karon Hylton

On Tuesday, hundreds of community members gathered at the Fourth District Police Station to protest Hylton's death.

That protest however grew violent, according to police. D.C. police tell FOX 5 rocks, bricks, and other items were used to smash the doors and windows of the police station.

A video posted online appears to show police shooting some kind of tear gas at Hylton's mother.

Police say six police cruisers were damaged as well as some windows at the Walmart next door.

Police also say protesters were throwing explosive devices at officers, all while setting fires to trashcans up and down Georgia Avenue.

In a statement provided to FOX 5, police say: “In an effort to stop these individuals, MPD deployed munitions and OC spray. Six MPD officers sustained injuries and one individual was arrested and charged with the destruction of property/resisting arrest…”

FOX 5's Ike Ejiochi spoke to the mother of Hylton’s child –– she’s shaken up by this whole endeavor and wishes to be left alone.

As far as the body camera footage, we’re being told that the family would be allowed to see the video at some point today. No word yet on when the video will be released to the public.