Community gathers to discuss RFK stadium plan, Commanders' return to DC

More than 300 residents gathered to learn more about the proposed plan to build a new stadium on the site of D.C.’s old RFK Stadium Thursday night. It's a project that could transform Ward 7 but also raises critical questions for the community.

According to organizers, most of the attendees were first-timers to the ongoing public meetings, signaling a growing interest in how this large-scale redevelopment could affect the area.

Support and Concerns from the Community

Local perspective:

While many expressed support for the Commanders returning to the District, most of the questions centered around ensuring the community isn’t left behind. Among the top concerns: preserving recreation space for children, bolstering small businesses, and ensuring public safety.

Councilmembers Wendell Felder and Kenyan McDuffie both voiced their support for the project. Mayor Muriel Bowser also addressed the crowd, presenting her broader vision for the site and encouraging residents to think beyond "just a stadium and a sea of parking."

The District is expected to invest $1 billion toward infrastructure, parking and a planned sportsplex and Bowser, a proponent of the plan since the beginning, claims the return on that investment will be substantial.

"This team will bring $2.7 billion to this site. We don’t have anybody else saying that they want to bring $2.7 billion to this site," Bowser said.

The full plan includes green space, housing, retail, improved riverfront access, and an entertainment district. The mayor also emphasized the potential of a modern, enclosed stadium — one that could host national tours, the Super Bowl, and major concerts.

Residents Weigh In

What they're saying:

But tonight’s town hall was also a chance for residents to be heard.

"It would be helpful if we could get some funds for education and housing and food — things like that," Raymond Tolson said.

"I’m only for it if it doesn’t displace the existing communities," Akela Crawford said. "If the plan ensures some type of equity for the city and the community. But definitely something for families, especially for the kids."

"I’m a little concerned about the roadways and how much disruption this will cause the areas in and around not just where the sports stadium is, but the highway infrastructure," said Steven Beachem.

Discussions Continue

What's next:

Tonight marked the final town hall in this initial series but the conversation isn’t over.

Starting next week, Ward 7 will host five listening sessions — one in each neighborhood — over the next two weeks. A vote on the proposed development is expected in July, with seven council votes needed to move forward