Commanders Quinn says no timetable on Terry McLaurin's return

The Brief McLaurin has no set return date. Quinn says the team won’t rush him. Ramp-up will be slow and careful.



Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Monday that there is no timetable for wide receiver Terry McLaurin's return and that the team will not rush the ramp-up process back from injury.

No timetable

The 2024 All-Pro missed several practices at the start of camp. He remains on the physically unable to perform list with an ankle injury while contract talks continue. McLaurin also demanded a trade from the team.

Quinn said that the team will follow a disciplined approach and wait until Terry is fully ready to return before starting on-field work.

"It's hard as a coach, but just stay disciplined when those moments happen and all the guys follow the same day," he said. "Let's ramp it back up and not miss one step and we'll do that too."