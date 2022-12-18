Commanders lose to Giants in pivotal division matchup

article

Kayvon Thibodeaux was prepared for the national stage just like he promised, Daniel Jones shined under the lights to end his career-long skid in night games and the New York Giants beat the Washington Commanders 20-12 on Sunday to bolster their playoff chances and hurt those of a rival.

After declaring, "Prime time likes me," Thibodeaux was a force rushing the passer and busting into the backfield early and often. He stripped Taylor Heinicke of the ball, recovered it to score a touchdown and finished with three tackles for loss among his game-high 12 before being helped off the field with 48 seconds left.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 18: Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Commanders argues with officials during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at FedExField on December 18, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Jones, 0-9 in his first nine prime-time games for the Giants (8-5-1) who had lost 11 in a row in these situations, threaded throws through tight windows in beating the Commanders (7-6-1) with his arm rather than running all over Washington as he did in many of their previous meetings. He was 21 of 32 for 160 yards and engineered an 18-play touchdown drive in the second quarter that started at the 3 and lasted 8:35.

Saquon Barkley finished that drive with a 3-yard run into the end zone on a direct snap. Held to 39 yards on 12 carries in the first 3 1/2 quarters, Barkley more than doubled his total on the drive that ended with a field goal from Graham Gano and finished with 87 yards.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 18: Jason Pinnock #27 of the New York Giants breaks up a pass intended for Curtis Samuel #10 of the Washington Commanders during the second quarter at FedExField on December 18, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Expand

New York’s defense stopped Washington on a goal-to-go situation in the final minutes, with Darnay Holmes making the final pass breakup on a play that arguably could have been called pass interference. That sealed the victory and ended a four-game winless streak.

The Giants strengthened their hold on the second of three NFC wild-card spots behind the division rival Dallas Cowboys and now have the tiebreaker over Washington. That’s especially important because these teams played to a 20-all tie two weeks ago.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 18: Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Commanders takes the snap during the third quarter against the New York Giants at FedExField on December 18, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

The loss, just the Commanders’ second in nine games, puts them in a tougher spot but keeps them in a playoff position, half a game up on Seattle and Detroit.

Heinicke fumbled again at the New York 9-yard line with six minutes left in the fourth quarter on a play correctly challenged by Giants coach Brian Daboll. He was 17 of 29 for 249 yards passing with a touchdown throw to Jahan Dotson.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 18: Kayvon Thibodeaux #5 of the New York Giants tackles Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Commanders short of the goal line during the fourth quarter at FedExField on December 18, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Expand

Terry McLaurin made six catches for 70 yards, eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark for a third consecutive season and becoming Washington’s first player to do that since Henry Ellard from 1994-96. McLaurin took a costly illegal formation penalty on Washington’s final drive that pushed the ball back from the 1 to the 6-yard line.

The Commanders visit San Francisco next Saturday to face off in a tough matchup against the 49ers at 4:05 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.