Commanders QB Jayden Daniels leaves game against the Panthers with rib injury

Image 1 of 5 ▼ LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders in action against the Cleveland Browns at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Jayden Daniels left the Washington Commanders’ game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday with what the team is calling a rib injury.

The rookie quarterback is questionable to return.

Daniels, who ran for 46 yards on the Commanders’ first offensive play, took a big hit after delivering a pass on third down of their opening possession. It was not clear exactly when he was injured.

He initially went to the bench but relocated to the blue medical tent for evaluation. After leaving the tent to go back on the field, Daniels slammed his helmet on the turf and returned to the tent.

He then walked off the sideline and down the tunnel to the locker room. Marcus Mariota replaced him.

The No. 2 pick out of LSU and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner entered as the favorite to win offensive rookie of the year honors.