Commanders fans rally behind Baltimore Ravens in AFC Championship

The Washington Commanders have had their challenges the last few years.

But the offseason is well underway.

The team hired a new general manager, will soon hire a new head coach, and try and set the franchise on a winning path.

A winning path is exactly what the football team a few miles up Interstate 95 is on.

For the first time since 1951, Baltimore will host an AFC Championship Game.

The team welcomes the Kansas City Chiefs, playing in this game for the sixth consecutive year, but for the first time on the road.

How will the Ravens play in quarterback Lamar Jackson’s first AFC Championship?

Will the Chiefs actually go to a fourth Super Bowl in the last five years?

Will Taylor Swift make an appearance at the game after famously spurning the D.C. and Maryland region during her Eras Tour?

They’re big questions with unknowable answers right now.

What’s more definitive, there are a lot of Commanders fans supporting the Ravens.

"DMV, I know they say Baltimore is like an extended cousin of that, but we’re all one, so I’m here, I’m definitely cheering for them, and good luck all the way! We want to see Maryland go!" Najua Ali told FOX 5.

Leon Madlala said he doesn’t have any issues cheering for Baltimore.

"Actually, yes. Very comfortable with it. They’re still part of Maryland and plus, I have a family member that supports them, and friends," Madlala said.

INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 26: Fans hols up signs for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) during the NFL regular season game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers on Nove Expand

"At this point, I’m used to it. I’m 21, so my whole life has been lost. I'VE never seen a playoff win for us," A.J. Poore said. "At some point, it will turn around, but I’m glad a team in the area is doing well. At least it’s not the Cowboys or the Eagles."

Poore acknowledged that his mother is not a Ravens fan and doesn’t think she’ll be pulling for the home team Sunday.

FOX 5 went to Baltimore Monday and found Ravens fans excited and appreciative of the love coming from the DMV.

"Overwhelming. It’s exciting. Facebook is lit up. It’s just great. It’s just wonderful. I can’t even explain. It’s just overwhelming," Tara Harris told FOX 5, "I mean that’s great. We’re right around the corner from one another. We’re still friends, you know. It’s just football. Somebody’s gotta win, somebody’s gotta lose. But right now we’re on our way. Super Bowl Bound!"

The game kicks off at 3 p.m. Sunday.