Commanders fall short in 34–27 loss to Falcons

The Brief Mariota threw two touchdowns while filling in for Jayden Daniels. Deebo Samuel led Washington receivers with 72 yards and a score. Falcons sealed the win by recovering an onside kick late.



Quarterback Marcus Mariota couldn’t rally the Commanders past the Falcons on Sunday, while filling in for starter Jayden Daniels in a 34–27 defeat.

Mariota steps in

Mariota completed 16 of 27 passes for 156 yards, throwing two touchdowns and one interception.

With top receiver Terry McLaurin also sidelined, Deebo Samuel stepped up with six catches for 72 yards and a score.

Luke McCaffrey added a touchdown, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. led Washington’s ground game with 59 yards on seven carries.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Deebo Samuel Sr. #1 of the Washington Commanders runs the ball during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Ima Expand

Falcons hold late

Atlanta built a 31–16 lead late in the third quarter before Mariota responded with a fourth-down, 24-yard touchdown pass to Samuel and a two-point conversion to Zach Ertz, trimming the deficit to 31–24.

The Falcons answered with a 14-play, 69-yard drive capped by a 26-yard field goal with 1:57 remaining.

Washington hit a 42-yarder to keep hopes alive, but Atlanta recovered the onside kick to seal the win.