Commanders face Bears on Monday Night Football

The Brief Commanders host Bears on Monday night in Landover. McLaurin and Brown are out with injuries. Daniels and Williams face off in a battle of top 2024 draft picks.



The Chicago Bears (2-2) visit the Washington Commanders (3-2) on Monday night at 8:15 p.m.

Washington enters as the favorite after defeating the Chargers 27-10 last week. Chicago is coming off a bye.

The Commanders lead the all-time series 28-25-1 and edged the Bears 18-15 in their last meeting on Oct. 27, 2024 after Jayden Daniels threw a Hail Mary touchdown pass to receiver Noah Brown on the last play of the game.

Chicago’s offense ranks 17th overall, while Washington has the league’s top rushing attack.

Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown out

Starting wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown will miss the Washington Commanders’ Monday night game against the Chicago Bears.

It will be Brown’s fourth straight game out with groin and knee injuries, and McLaurin’s third with a quadriceps issue.

Jayden Daniels vs. Caleb Williams

Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft, is 7-14 as an NFL starter.

Washington’s Jayden Daniels, taken second overall in 2024, is 14-6 and led the Commanders to last season’s NFC title game.