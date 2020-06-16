Comfortable temperatures Tuesday with possible showers and highs in the 70s

We're just days away from the summer solstice but you wouldn't guess it as we've got cool early morning temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60.

Today will once again feature comfortably cool afternoon highs in the upper 70s with a mix of clouds and some sun. Showers may approach southern suburbs later in the day.

Those showers are associated with a slow moving storm centered over the Carolinas that will slowly drift northward and bring rounds of showers and possibly some thunderstorms as we work our way through the rest of the week.

