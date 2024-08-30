Comedian Joe Clair returns to DC radio

FOX 5's Joe Clair is returning to radio in Washington, D.C.

On Friday's episode of the "DMV Zone," Clair said that he is bringing a new show with local flavor to Howard University-owned radio station WHUR-FM's afternoon lineup.

"They've asked me to bring out more of me that the people may not get to see between here and comedy. So, all that stuff that we do when the mic, when the cameras aren't on," he said.

Starting Tuesday, Sep, 3rd at 3 p.m., listeners can tune in to "The Nina Brown and Joe Clair Afternoon Show," featuring the Prince George's County-bred comedian alongside radio personality and television actress Nina Brown.

"This show represents the next chapter in WHUR’s commitment to serving the DMV community," said WHUR Senior Director of Programming Al Payne. "Joe Clair, a cultural icon known from his days on BET's 'Rap City' to his stand-up comedy and his show on Fox5, teams up with Nina Brown’s broadcasting talent, charisma, and passion. Together, they bring the perfect mix for radio success."

The show is designed to enliven the afternoons of listeners with a unique blend of entertainment and community-oriented programming.

With their combined expertise and energetic presence, Joe and Nina aim to create what Payne calls "the happiest hours in DMV radio," offering a go-to staple for those seeking both information and fun in their daily routine.

The launch of "The Nina Brown and Joe Clair Afternoon Show" rounds out WHUR’s weekday lineup, which begins with the "Steve Harvey Morning Show" at 6 a.m., followed by "Sunni and the City" at 10 a.m., "The Daily Drum with Harold Fisher" at 7 p.m., and the "Original Quiet Storm" at 7:30 p.m.