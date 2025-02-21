The Brief Frigid temperatures with wind chills in single digits. Sunny weekend with temps reaching the 40s and 50s. Warmer start to next week, rain likely by the end of the week.



The Washington, D.C. region is bracing for frigid conditions Friday, with highs in the 30s and wind chills possibly dipping into the single digits.

Frigid temps and gusty winds

FOX 5 meteorologist Taylor Grenda reports that wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph. Despite the below-average temperatures, the area will experience plenty of sunshine, ushering in a dry stretch of weather through the weekend, Grenda said.

Sunny weekend forecast

Friday night is expected to be mostly clear, with a mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday ahead. Temperatures are forecasted to climb into the mid-40s on Saturday and into the 50s on Sunday.

Highs are projected to reach the upper 50s by Monday, nearing 60 degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday, with rain likely by the end of the week.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Cold, gusty Friday with single digit wind chill temperatures