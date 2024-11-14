Cold, chilly rain Thursday across DC region

A cold and rainy Thursday is expected across the Washington, D.C. region. Rain is likely to move into the area from the west between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Cloudy conditions are expected, with high temperatures near 53 degrees.

Periods of rain are possible through the evening commute and into the night, potentially lingering into early Friday morning. Precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch are expected before drying out Friday morning.

Friday will be mostly clear with highs near 56 degrees. The weekend will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 60s.