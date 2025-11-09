Cold weather coming to DC: What to expect as La Niña winter kicks off

The Brief A sharp surge of Arctic air will push into the Mid-Atlantic this week, bringing the coldest temperatures of the season so far to the D.C. area. Although snow is not guaranteed locally, the forecast raises the risk of freezing conditions, slick roads and early winter disruptions. Part of a broader pattern tied to a confirmed La Niña, forecasters say the early freeze could send impacts deeper into winter than usual.



Get ready to bundle up: the District is about to feel its first true taste of winter. Meteorologists say a surge of Arctic air sweeping across the country will reach Washington, D.C., sending temperatures tumbling into the 30s overnight and possibly below freezing in some areas.

What we know:

About 170 million Americans across 35 states could see temperatures drop below freezing this week, according to FOX Weather.

For the D.C. area, that means overnight lows could plunge into the 30s at the start of the week and daytime highs may struggle to climb out of the 40s or low 50s through mid-week. The cold air may not deliver snow in D.C., but the risk of frost, freezing surfaces and travel hazards will rise, FOX Weather says.

Meteorologists link the pattern to a La Niña climate signal, which often ushers colder-than-normal winters and more active storm tracks into the eastern U.S.

Temperature departure from average. (FOX Weather)

What it means for DC

For commuters & drivers: Slippery roads, especially early in the morning, become more likely. Officials urge motorists to check conditions and allow extra travel time.

For homeowners: With overnight temperatures forecast to dip near or below freezing, unprotected outdoor water pipes and equipment are at risk.

For energy users: The sudden drop in temps could drive up heating demand. It’s a good time to check your furnace and carbon-monoxide detectors.

Looking ahead: While D.C. might not see heavy snowfall now, the early freeze signals a potentially more challenging winter season, meaning preparedness matters more than ever.

What's next:

Forecasters say the next 10-day stretch will set the tone — and while a full winter storm may not hit right away, the early shot of cold air ramps up readiness for December and beyond. Local officials in D.C. will monitor for changes and issue frost or freeze advisories as needed.

Residents should keep an eye on the latest from the National Weather Service (NWS) and check for updates on weather.gov or via the NWS Baltimore/Washington social channels.