Code Orange Air Quality Alert issued for parts of DC region Thursday

A hot and humid Thursday will bring a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for parts of the Washington, D.C., area, as temperatures climb into the 90s.

Morning temperatures will start in the upper-60s to low-70s, with humidity increasing throughout the day. High pressure overhead will push out lingering Canadian wildfire smoke but bring in more humid air.

Skies will remain mostly sunny, but area residents should take precautions, stay hydrated, and limit time outdoors due to air quality concerns.

Friday and weekend outlook

What we know:

Friday will be hot and humid, with highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms could develop in the afternoon, helping keep temperatures below 90 degrees. There will be the chance of pop-up storms after 2 p.m., though not all areas will see rain.

Saturday and Sunday will see increased storm chances with more unsettled conditions. Anyone with outdoor Father’s Day plans should check the forecast, as storm chances remain through Sunday and into early next week.

What is a Code Orange Air Quality Alert?

A code ORANGE air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The National Weather Service says sensitive groups include children, the elderly, and people suffering from asthma, heart disease, or other lung diseases.

The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding outdoor exercise or strenuous activity.

