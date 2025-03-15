Coastal flood and wind advisory issued in DC region

The Brief Clouds and some light drizzle are expected throughout the weekend. The final weekend of winter will also feature a cold front with some severe weather warnings. A Coastal Flood Advisory has been placed on the shoreline in Anne Arundel County heading into Sunday.



A strong cold front is expected to move through the D.C. region ahead of potential storms on Sunday.

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says an overcast with clouds can be expected for Saturday. Winds will be light from the south and temperatures are expected to be in the high-upper 50s - low 60s.

Later in the evening, mostly clouds with Southeast wind of 10-15mph gust up to 25mph with temperatures in the low 50s.

Coastal Flood Advisory

What we know:

A Coastal Flood Advisory has been placed on the shoreline in Anne Arundel County heading into Sunday. The advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

Gwen says we can expect up to one half foot of flooding above ground level expected in low-lying areas due to tidal flooding, especially around the time of high tide.

Wind Advisory

What they're saying:

A Wind Advisory will remain in effect from midnight this evening to 2 p.m.

According to Gwen, southern winds are expected to reach 20 to 30 mph with gusts of up to 50 mph expected. Central and Northern Virginia Blue Ridge, Western Highland, Grant, and Pendleton Counties.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Potential thunderstorm threat

The instability level and thunderstorm potential still remain uncertain, staying in the slight risk category.

Timing has shifted slightly later, affecting most areas (especially near and east of the Blue Ridge) during the afternoon, which could favor surface-based convection and the warm, moist air that will be in place comes into play for thunderstorms. Severe storms are still a possibility.

The current Wind Advisory for the higher elevations could eventually expand to more zones on Sunday morning. Winds could increase to 30-50 mph before the showers/rain arrives.

Forecast rain amounts can be from 0.5 inches to 1" for most areas with some bands of moderate to heavy rain. No major flood threat expected. There could be some issues in areas with poor drainage.