Coast Guard, fishing vessel rescue 6 from Ocean City boat fire

article

U.S. Coast Guard crews and a fishing vessel were able to rescue six people who abandoned a boat that caught fire off the shore of Maryland.

The Coast Guard Maryland-National Capital Region received an alert from the 54-foot (16-meter) cruiser yacht “No Filter” on Thursday that all six people on board were abandoning ship after a large fire engulfed the vessel in flames about 3 miles (5 kilometers) south of Ocean City, news outlets reported, citing the agency.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Crew members from a nearby fishing boat overheard the distress call and recovered the mariners, authorities said.

(Courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic)

The Coast Guard arrived shortly after and transferred the rescuees aboard before taking them to safety.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Great white shark is spotted off the coast of Ocean City

All six boaters were wearing lifejackets, according to the agency.