Great white shark is spotted off the coast of Ocean City 

Steven White has no idea what he was in for Monday afternoon.

“I’m still trying to wrap my mind around that,” says White. “It’s just, I’ve fished all my life and I’ve seen a lot of things but just to watch that fish come out of no where and to think wow, what’s really out here?”

White was shark fishing with his son a couple miles off the coast of Ocean City.

He says his son was tracking a hammerhead shark when suddenly the great white appeared.

White managed to capture the encounter on his cellphone camera. The footage was shared thousands of times online and on the website fishinoc.com

“To have it come by the boat is pretty rare,” says fishinoc.com founder Scott Lennox. “To have it open its mouth like that is the first time I’ve seen that in a while but definitely nothing for anyone to be concerned about. Now if you decide to be stupid and put your hands out in the water or do something like go swimming when there’s a fish like that around you kind of deserve what you get.”

Ocearch.com tracks the movement of sharks, dolphins and other mammals.

Although it’s rare, great white sharks can be found off the coast of Ocean City from time to time.

