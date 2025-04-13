Coachella audience boos at mention of Trump, during Bernie Saunders appearance

The Brief Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders made an appearance at the Coachella Music Festival with a message for attendees. Sanders introduced artist Clairo, praising the 26-year-old singer-songwriter’s political activism.



Senator Bernie Sanders made an appearance at the California music festival Coachella on Saturday night.

Sanders traveled from a Los Angeles rally to the desert to introduce artist Clairo, praising the 26-year-old singer-songwriter’s political activism.

"The country faces some very difficult challenges, and the future of what happens to America is dependent upon your generation. Now you can turn away and you can ignore what goes on, but if you do that, you do it at your own peril. We need you to stand up to fight for justice," Sanders said, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Sanders called on the younger generation to fight for economic, social, and racial justice.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Bernie Sanders speaks onstage before Clairo's performance at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Katie Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

"Now, we got a president of the United States," Sanders began. The crowd booed at the mention of President Donald Trump.

"I agree," Sanders replied.

He later added that the U.S. economy is only working for the billionaire class and not for families across the country.

"We need you to help us to create an economy that works well for everybody, not just the 1 percent," he said.

Sanders thanked Clairo for the opportunity to speak to the concertgoers and thanked her for her continued activism for women’s rights and the people in Gaza.