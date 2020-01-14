Clouds, scattered showers Tuesday; snow, mix possible Saturday

Clouds and scattered showers Tuesday as we look ahead toward what could be a messy winter weather weekend.

FOX 5's Gary McGrady says temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s during the morning hours. Early rain showers will clear later into the afternoon and evening. Highs for the day with be around 53 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday look nice, Gary says, with sunshine and temperatures in the 50s expected.

Winter temperatures comes back on Friday and continue through the rest of the month.

The potential for winter weather returns on Saturday with a snow, rain mix in the forecast.

