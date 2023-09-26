Clouds, drizzle Tuesday in DC region with highs only in the low-60s
WASHINGTON - Cloudy skies and drizzle Tuesday as the remnants of Ophelia are making a slow exit from the D.C. region.
FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says we can expect a thick, low, dense cloud cover throughout the day as rain from the weekend storm slowly moves offshore.
It will be a cool and cloudy afternoon with highs near 64 degrees with occasional drizzle with a chance of showers.
A mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the mid-60s followed by more rain chances Thursday and Friday.
Looking ahead – a beautiful weekend with sunny skies and highs in the 70s.
