Clouds, drizzle Tuesday in DC region with highs only in the low-60s

Cloudy skies and drizzle Tuesday as the remnants of Ophelia are making a slow exit from the D.C. region.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says we can expect a thick, low, dense cloud cover throughout the day as rain from the weekend storm slowly moves offshore.

It will be a cool and cloudy afternoon with highs near 64 degrees with occasional drizzle with a chance of showers.

A mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the mid-60s followed by more rain chances Thursday and Friday.

Looking ahead – a beautiful weekend with sunny skies and highs in the 70s.