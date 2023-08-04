Expand / Collapse search

Climate protestors disrupt Andy Murray vs. Taylor Fritz match at DC Open

Washington, D.C.
Associated Press

WASHINGTON - Climate protesters briefly interrupted a match at the DC Open tennis tournament Friday between three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray and top-seeded Taylor Fritz.

The action was delayed in the first set when three jumbo tennis balls were tossed onto the court in the event’s main stadium.

In the stands, some people chanted and displayed signs protesting the use of fossil fuels.

A spokesperson for the tournament said there was no damage done to the court.

At Wimbledon last month, three environmental activists were arrested after jumping out of the stands to disrupt matches by scattering orange confetti and puzzle pieces on the court.