All clear at Reagan National after suspicious package prompts concourse evacuation
ARLINGTON, Va. - An all clear was issued at Reagan National Airport on Thursday after a suspicious package prompted the evacuation of a concourse.
What we know:
Crystal Nosal with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said the item was discovered around 9 a.m. in a break room. Police established a perimeter for safety and moved passengers out of the D Concourse, Nosal added.
The all clear was issued around 10:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported, and officials have not released additional details about the item.
