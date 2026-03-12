All clear at Reagan National after suspicious package prompts concourse evacuation

An all clear was issued at Reagan National Airport on Thursday after a suspicious package prompted the evacuation of a concourse.

What we know:

Crystal Nosal with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said the item was discovered around 9 a.m. in a break room. Police established a perimeter for safety and moved passengers out of the D Concourse, Nosal added.

The all clear was issued around 10:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and officials have not released additional details about the item.

Reagan National Airport concourse evacuated after suspicious package found, officials say