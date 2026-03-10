Prince George's County moving toward universal childcare

Prince George's County could be one step closer to having universal childcare.

Council Chair Krystal Oriadha is addressing child care affordability in a legislative package being introduced Tuesday called "The Roadmap to Universal Childcare."

What we know:

According to FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez, it contains six bills, looking at the issue from at least three angles, starting with creating a nine-member working group to make county childcare recommendations.

A second bill, The Child Care Expansion and Quality Improvement Act, would create a childcare navigator position to develop a county strategic plan.

The Child Care Building Blocks Act would establish a $500,000 loan program to help centers expand or remain open despite financial challenges.

Another bill would create a scholarship program of up to $3,000 per child under three years old for county families inside the Beltway whose household income is less than 30% of the D.C. region’s median income.

Also, Oriadha wants to help pay for childcare by applying a $5,000 Use and Occupancy Permit fee for county liquor stores, tobacco shops, firearms retailers and self-storage businesses.

The last bill of the package would help families facing hardship by allowing a parent to terminate a childcare contract without penalty if they lose a job, die or are deported.

