Clerk shot at Prince George’s County hotel after investigating loud noise reported in room

Authorities are investigating a shooting at a hotel in Prince George's County that left a worker injured after he went to check on a loud noise reported in one of the rooms.

The shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Express in the 6200 block of Annapolis Road in the Hyattsville area.

Officers say when they arrived they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Police say they arrested one man at the scene.

Preliminarily, officials say the victim went to a room inside of the business to investigate a loud noise when he was shot.

No other injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for the hotel released the following statement:

"We are aware of a situation that was reported today. The safety and security of our guests and employees is always a top priority. Because this matter is under police investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further."