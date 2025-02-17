Cleanup continues after strong winds down power lines, trees

The Brief Strong winds over the weekend caused downed trees and power lines across the D.C. region. Montgomery County emergency crews reported multiple incidents, including damaged homes and a brush fire sparked by live wires. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory until noon Monday, with gusts up to 50 mph expected.



Residents across the D.C. region are waking up to downed trees and power lines after strong winds swept through the area over the weekend.

Strong winds cause widespread damage in D.C. region

On Sunday, parts of the region were under a Wind Warning, with strong gusts continuing into the night. Montgomery County emergency crews responded to numerous incidents, as the wind downed trees, damaged homes, and cut power to intersections.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer reported that downed trees damaged homes in Montgomery Village, Germantown, Kensington, and Silver Spring. He also noted that firefighters battled a brush fire near Grosvenor Lane, Rockville Pike, and Interstate 270, sparked by live wires brought down by the gusts.

Wind Advisory in effect as gusts reach up to 50 mph

Strong winds continued into Monday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Wind Advisory until noon. West winds between 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, were expected for parts of D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.