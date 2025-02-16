Severe winds down trees, damage homes, and disrupt traffic in Montgomery County

article

The Brief High winds caused trees to fall on homes in Montgomery County. Power outages and fires were reported, including a brush fire near I-270 caused by downed live wires. Officials issued a Wind Warning until 10 p.m. and urged residents to secure outdoor items and use caution.



Montgomery County emergency crews responded to numerous incidents Sunday after powerful winds brought down trees, damaged homes, and caused major traffic disruptions.

Trees down in Montgomery County

The backstory:

According to Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, several trees fell on homes in areas including Montgomery Village, Germantown, Kensington, and Silver Spring.

In Montgomery Village, a tree crashed into a house near Maple Leaf Court, where a resident was inside a bedroom. Fortunately, everyone in the home made it out safely.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Tree falls on home in Derwood. Photo via Pete Piringer (MCFRS PIO)

Similar incidents were reported in neighborhoods such as New Hampshire Avenue on Oaklawn Drive, Fleece Flower Drive, Briardale Terrace, and Azalea Drive.

The winds caused more than just property damage, Piringer said.

Firefighters battled a brush fire near Grosvenor Lane, Rockville Pike, and Interstate 270, sparked by live wires downed by the gusts. At least one vehicle collision in the Boyd’s area was linked to a fallen tree, further complicating the already challenging traffic conditions.

Multiple roadways were also impacted, including W Lynfield Drive, where trees and downed wires blocked the road between East Argyle Street and Kevin and John Parkway. Several other roads across the county, including Ainsley Road, Milestone Drive, and MacArthur Boulevard, were also blocked by fallen trees.

Drivers were advised to take alternate routes, as significant delays were expected.

In addition to the major roadblocks, a tree fell on a house along 1900 Fairland Road, near Serpentine Way, while other properties in Germantown and Kensington experienced similar damage, including homes on Crosstie Drive, Everton Street, and Ferndale Street.

Wind Warning

Officials have issued a Wind Warning until 10 p.m. and urged homeowners to secure loose outdoor items. Motorists, especially those driving high-profile vehicles, are advised to remain cautious and alert for debris and road hazards as cleanup efforts continue.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact the Montgomery County Police Department.

Drivers and pedestrians should remain alert for debris and road hazards as cleanup efforts continue.