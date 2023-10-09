Classes canceled at Bowie State University as search for homecoming shooting suspects continues

Police are still searching for multiple shooters after gunfire erupted during homecoming festivities at Bowie State University.

Bowie State Campus Police and Prince George’s County police are working alongside Maryland State Police, which is the lead investigative agency.

They say two 19-year-olds were shot and believed to have non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they were not students at the school.

The campus was packed Saturday night when the shots rang out at 11:30 p.m. at the Center for Business and Graduate Studies. There was already a large pre-planned police presence on campus for homecoming festivities, Butler says—they responded to the scene quickly.

An alert went out letting campus know about the shooting with a shelter-in-place order in effect from 11:30 p.m. when the shooting happened until about 3 a.m.

"I saw a bunch of students running, taking shelter. You know. I followed after them as well, because I didn’t know what was going on," senior Nianna Perkins told FOX 5. "[We’re] a little shaken up, but everyone’s ok."

To the campus community, it was a tragic end to what they said was a great week’s worth of homecoming festivities.

"Our campus community is very much a peaceful community," Bowie State President Aminta Breaux said. "This is not normal for BSU."

The law enforcement agencies investigating gave a briefing alongside Bowie State Public Safety and administrators Sunday morning. Right now, police say they’re still piecing together their investigation.

"Investigators will be on campus through the coming days to conduct follow-up of interviews, of witnesses as well as interviews of neighbors, as well as conduct any and all leads to apprehend and find the individuals who were responsible for this particular incident," said Maryland State Police Major Kenny Brown.

They did recover a gun, but haven’t said much about what it looked like or who it belonged to, nor did they release a description of what the shooters looked like. Law enforcement is now asking anyone with information that could help the investigation to come forward.

"We understand students may have some social media video that is important. Please contact the tip line and provide that information to the Bowie State police department," Brown added.

Law enforcement officials say this appears to be an isolated incident and they have no reason to believe there is a continued danger to the campus but classes were canceled Monday. Counseling services will be available for students and a community conversation is being held on the campus at 2 p.m.

This marks the second shooting on an HBCU campus in our area in a week. Five people were shot in an incident on Morgan State’s campus Tuesday. All five are expected to recover, and the search for shooters continues in that case.

At this time police do not believe these shootings are connected but after Morgan State canceled its homecoming festivities following the shooting on their campus, the Bowie State community invited those students and alumni to come out for its homecoming.