Man arrested, charged with smashing Clarendon businesses' windows in early morning destruction

The front door and windows of an Arlington bar were smashed early Sunday morning — just months after opening.

What we know:

The Oasis Listening Bar, a Japanese-inspired record bar that opened in Clarendon this past summer, was shut down on Sunday after a suspect caused a reported $20,000 in damage. Surveillance video shows a suspect throwing an object into the front door, causing it to shatter. The business next door, Glowbar Clarendon, a skincare studio set to open this fall, was also hit.

21-year-old Christian Amaya Ochoa was arrested and charged with felony Destruction of Property, Public Intoxication and other charges.

Police arrested Ochoa near the two businesses. He was also determined to be wanted by the Arlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The motive remains a mystery and we’re told the suspect left empty-handed.

Local perspective:

Tammie Disayawathana, owner of the Oasis Listening Bar, says she's been in the restaurant business for 12 years. She owns several Sister Thai restaurants in the area.

But Sunday morning's destruction is a first.

"He took the rock and hit the panel a bunch of times until he went to the end of the panel and not too long he ran away. I think he may have heard a siren and then he ran that way and the police followed him," said Disayawathana.

What's next:

Since the incident, Disaywathana says support continues to pour in from the community and customers via social media.

While she says insurance may cover some of the damage costs, Disaywathana says she’ll likely have to pay upfront.