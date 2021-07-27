Expand / Collapse search

Civil rights attorney filing lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC
article

Courtesy of Getty Images

WASHINGTON - Attorneys representing two firms are filing a lawsuit today in D.C. against Johnson & Johnson on behalf of the National Council of Negro Women.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

According to lawyers Ben Crump and Paul Napoli, the company has heavily targeted a talcum powder product toward Black women, allegedly knowing it’s dangerous.

READ MORE: Prince George’s County schools will require masks for students, staff this fall

They say the powder can cause ovarian cancer.


 