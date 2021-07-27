Civil rights attorney filing lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson

article

Attorneys representing two firms are filing a lawsuit today in D.C. against Johnson & Johnson on behalf of the National Council of Negro Women.

According to lawyers Ben Crump and Paul Napoli, the company has heavily targeted a talcum powder product toward Black women, allegedly knowing it’s dangerous.

They say the powder can cause ovarian cancer.

