Civil rights attorney filing lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson
WASHINGTON - Attorneys representing two firms are filing a lawsuit today in D.C. against Johnson & Johnson on behalf of the National Council of Negro Women.
According to lawyers Ben Crump and Paul Napoli, the company has heavily targeted a talcum powder product toward Black women, allegedly knowing it’s dangerous.
They say the powder can cause ovarian cancer.
