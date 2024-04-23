Chilly Tuesday morning, sunny afternoon with highs in the low-70s

A chilly start to Tuesday will give way to a clear and beautiful afternoon in the Washington, D.C. region.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says we can expect mainly dry skies and plenty of bright spring sunshine with mild temperatures near 71 degrees.

Clouds will build this evening with a chance of rain overnight and lingering showers for the Wednesday morning commute. Expect highs around 70 degrees on Wednesday with a possible passing afternoon shower.

Cool temperatures in the 60s through Saturday before warmer weather in the 80s moves in by Sunday and into next week.