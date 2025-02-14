Chilly, breezy Valentine's Day ahead of weekend rain

Bundle up this Valentine's Day! The Washington, D.C. region will experience cold, breezy, and cloudy weather on Friday. FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda and Tucker Barnes report temperatures near 40 degrees, but it will feel colder due to the wind chill.

Clouds will build overnight as temperatures drop into the 30s. Rain is expected to develop by midday tomorrow, with a possibility of mixing with snow at the onset.

However, any mixed precipitation will be short-lived, as rising temperatures will make Saturday a mostly rain event. Minor flooding is possible this weekend, with additional showers likely by Sunday afternoon.

Next week may bring a potential snow threat to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast around Wednesday and Thursday. Although details are still uncertain, FOX 5's Mike Thomas suggests that temperatures appear low enough to pose another winter threat to the D.C. region if a storm develops.

