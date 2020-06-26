Child’s body recovered from Lake Audobon in Fairfax County

The body of a child was recovered from Lake Audobon in Fairfax County after rescue crews were sent to the area Thursday night.

Crews responded to the 2000 block of Beacon Drive in Reston around 10 p.m.

A helicopter and K-9 units responded to the scene to assist watercraft.

The child has not been identified, nor have police indicated why the child may have been in the lake.

Police have not said whether the investigation will result in criminal charges for anyone.

