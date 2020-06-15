Fairfax County animal protection police call results in 65-pound snapping turtle encounter

Fairfax County’s Animal Protection Police unit was in for a surprise during a recent call.

According to police, the team responded to a location in a residential area in Alexandria – and was confronted by a 65-pound alligator snapping turtle near a pond.

Courtesy of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries

The breed is not native to Virginia, like the common snapping turtle – but more commonly found in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Investigators say such animals are often released by well-intentioned pet owners, unaware of the possible consequences.

“Although the threat to humans was minimal, this animal would have most likely experienced a slow death as a result of either freezing or starvation. If you are considering a turtle as a pet, please do your homework first and find out what it takes to provide adequate care for a lifelong commitment,” said a Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries spokesperson.

