Fairfax County animal protection police call results in 65-pound snapping turtle encounter
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax County’s Animal Protection Police unit was in for a surprise during a recent call.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
According to police, the team responded to a location in a residential area in Alexandria – and was confronted by a 65-pound alligator snapping turtle near a pond.
Courtesy of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries
The breed is not native to Virginia, like the common snapping turtle – but more commonly found in the Gulf of Mexico region.
RELATED: Mama bear and cub cool down in kiddie pool in Virginia neighborhood: 'That's the baby bear'
Investigators say such animals are often released by well-intentioned pet owners, unaware of the possible consequences.
RELATED: Bear seen in Manassas, latest sighting in northern Virginia, captured on video
Advertisement
“Although the threat to humans was minimal, this animal would have most likely experienced a slow death as a result of either freezing or starvation. If you are considering a turtle as a pet, please do your homework first and find out what it takes to provide adequate care for a lifelong commitment,” said a Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries spokesperson.