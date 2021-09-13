Children’s National Hospital approaching capacity as COVID-19 cases surge

Children’s National Hospital on Monday said they’re approaching capacity as COVID-19 cases surge in the District – and across the country.

Hospital officials that more than 320 beds are being used – with 22 of them occupied by patients with the novel coronavirus.

Previously, the hospital had seen only 18 COVID-19 patients at the height of the pandemic.

Children’s National Executive Vice President David Wessel said that the hospital is also seeing a higher number of patients with RSV – and the cases are appearing much earlier than in a normal year.

Wessel emphasized that the hospital had planned for a surge – and while they’re busy, they’re still prepared to help families that need their care.

