Children’s National Hospital approaching capacity as COVID-19 cases surge
WASHINGTON - Children’s National Hospital on Monday said they’re approaching capacity as COVID-19 cases surge in the District – and across the country.
Hospital officials that more than 320 beds are being used – with 22 of them occupied by patients with the novel coronavirus.
Previously, the hospital had seen only 18 COVID-19 patients at the height of the pandemic.
Children’s National Executive Vice President David Wessel said that the hospital is also seeing a higher number of patients with RSV – and the cases are appearing much earlier than in a normal year.
Wessel emphasized that the hospital had planned for a surge – and while they’re busy, they’re still prepared to help families that need their care.