Child in critical condition after being struck by vehicle near bus stop in Bethesda

A young boy is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Montgomery County.

The incident happened around 8:22 a.m. at a bus stop on the corner of Grosvenor Lane and King Charles Way, near the I-495 overpass in the Bethesda area.

Montgomery County Police officials say the striking vehicle, gold 2002 Honda Accord, was driving in the 5200 block of King Charles Way, when the car lost control and left the roadway. After leaving the roadway, the car hit three people standing in a grassy area waiting for a school bus.

The three people were identified an adult male, his 18-month-old toddler in a stroller and his 7-year-old son. Police say the toddler was unharmed in the incident, the man suffered minor injuries, and the boy is currently in the hospital in critical condition.

Images of the scene show the striking vehicle hit a tree and came to a stop, after hitting the three victims. The adult male driver of the Honda remained at the scene and provided a statement to investigators. He did not sustain any injuries.

Police are investigating what led up to the crash, and if any charges should be filed.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact CRU detectives at 240-773-6620.