Child hospitalized after fiery crash in Montgomery County

A fiery crash sent a child and one other to the hospital early Tuesday morning in Montgomery County.

The crash was reported just before 2 a.m. on Old Columbia Pike in the Burtonsville area.

Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, said the crash happened when a vehicle struck a utility pole near Lima Linda Court. Wires that fell onto the car during the collision ignited the fire.

Piringer said two people, including one child, were transported. Old Columbia Pike is closed between Spencerville Road and Briarcliff Manor Way at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.