Child found alone outside in White Oak; police search for parents or guardians

Authorities are searching for the parents or guardians of a child found alone and outside in the White Oak area of Montgomery County Thursday night.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Montgomery County Department of Police / @mcpnews

Police say the boy is believed to be three or four years old and was found unattended outside in the 1700 block of January Drive around 10:30 p.m.

The boy was taken to the 3rd District Station and is being cared for by police until his parents or guardians can be located.

Officers are asking that anyone who recognizes the child to call them at 301-279-8000.