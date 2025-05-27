Child care costs in Maryland among nation’s highest, analysis finds
A nonprofit advocacy group released findings from a recent analysis of child care costs and affordability across the United States.
Cost of child care in America
By the numbers:
ChildCare Aware of America found the national average price of child care for 2024 was $13,128.
Local perspective:
When looking at married couples with children, Maryland ties with California and Oregon for spending the highest percentage of their median income on child care – about $25,321 or 16%.
Big picture view:
For context, financial planners commonly recommend spending no more than 30% of income on housing, which means child care costs could cost as much as rent or a mortgage for some couples or individuals.
In fact, CCAoA’s analysis found in 45 states plus the District of Columbia, the average annual price of child care for two children in a center exceeded annual mortgage payments in some cases up to 78%.
In three out of four U.S. regions, the average price of care for two children exceeded average housing costs, with the exception being in the West.
Child care costs by state
Most expensive states:
A married couple with children living in these states spent the highest percentage of their median income on child care:
- California (16% of median income, $22,628)
- Oregon (16% of median income, $19,500)
- Maryland (16% of median income, $25,321)
- Washington (15% of median income, $21,348)
- Nebraska (15% of median income, $18,147)
- Massachusetts (15% of median income, $26,343)
Least expensive states:
A married couple with children living in these states spent the lowest percentage of their median income on child care:
- Mississippi (7% of median income, $7,696)
- South Dakota (7% of median income, $8,632)
- Alabama (8% of median income, $8,632)
- Arkansas (9% of median income, $9,178)
- South Carolina (9% of median income, $10,474)
- Georgia (9% of median income, $11,066)
- North Dakota (9% of median income, $12,299)
Trump child care costs
President Donald Trump has said he plans to make child care more affordable to ease the burden on families, but has been vague on his plans.
Included in his so-called "big beautiful bill," which passed the House last week, is a temporary $500 increase in the child tax credit, bringing it to $2,500 for 2025 through 2028.
The Source: Information in this article was taken from an analysis done by ChildCare Aware of America, a nonprofit advocacy group. Their data was collected by surveying agencies responsible for administering federal grant child care money. This story was reported from Detroit.