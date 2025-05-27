The Brief A recent analysis found the national average cost of child care in America in 2024 was $13,128. In three of four U.S. regions, child care costs exceeded average housing costs. Child care in three states was found to cost the most of a married couple’s median income: 16% (California, Oregon and Maryland).



A nonprofit advocacy group released findings from a recent analysis of child care costs and affordability across the United States.

Cost of child care in America

By the numbers:

ChildCare Aware of America found the national average price of child care for 2024 was $13,128.

Local perspective:

When looking at married couples with children, Maryland ties with California and Oregon for spending the highest percentage of their median income on child care – about $25,321 or 16%.

That's nearly double the national average price of childcare at $13,128.

Big picture view:

For context, financial planners commonly recommend spending no more than 30% of income on housing, which means child care costs could cost as much as rent or a mortgage for some couples or individuals.

In fact, CCAoA’s analysis found in 45 states plus the District of Columbia, the average annual price of child care for two children in a center exceeded annual mortgage payments in some cases up to 78%.

In three out of four U.S. regions, the average price of care for two children exceeded average housing costs, with the exception being in the West.

Child care costs by state

Most expensive states:

A married couple with children living in these states spent the highest percentage of their median income on child care:

California (16% of median income, $22,628)

Oregon (16% of median income, $19,500)

Maryland (16% of median income, $25,321)

Washington (15% of median income, $21,348)

Nebraska (15% of median income, $18,147)

Massachusetts (15% of median income, $26,343)

Least expensive states:

A married couple with children living in these states spent the lowest percentage of their median income on child care:

Mississippi (7% of median income, $7,696)

South Dakota (7% of median income, $8,632)

Alabama (8% of median income, $8,632)

Arkansas (9% of median income, $9,178)

South Carolina (9% of median income, $10,474)

Georgia (9% of median income, $11,066)

North Dakota (9% of median income, $12,299)

Trump child care costs

President Donald Trump has said he plans to make child care more affordable to ease the burden on families, but has been vague on his plans.

Included in his so-called "big beautiful bill," which passed the House last week, is a temporary $500 increase in the child tax credit, bringing it to $2,500 for 2025 through 2028.

