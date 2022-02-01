Chicken found roaming near Pentagon

An Arlington animal shelter is searching for a name for a chicken that crossed the road Tuesday morning and wound up at the Pentagon.

According to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, the brave bird was caught "sneaking around" the security area at the United States Department of Defense's headquarters.

An officer from the Animal Welfare League was called, and the chicken was picked up and brought back to the shelter where it will stay until it finds a new home.

For now, the organization is asking people via Facebook to share name suggestions for the traveling chicken.