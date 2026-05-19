Chesapeake Bay blue crab numbers rise

The Brief Juvenile crabs surged 121% to 228 million, the highest level since 2019. Total blue crab rose 46% to 349 million in the 2026 survey. Adult females fell 25% but remained above the threshold.



Good news for the Chesapeake Bay blue crab after new survey results show the population is climbing after years of decline.

The 2026 Winter Dredge Survey estimates 349 million blue crabs in the Bay, a 46% increase from last year. Juvenile crabs saw the biggest jump, rising 121% to 228 million, the highest level since 2019.

Adult male crabs increased to 37 million, while adult females fell 25% to 81 million. Despite the drop, the number of females remains above the management threshold.

A cold winter contributed to higher overwintering mortality, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said, with 20% of adult males and 12% of adult females dying, well above long term averages.

A new benchmark stock assessment finds more crabs in the Bay than previously estimated but notes an overall population decline without a clear cause.

"It's very encouraging to see higher levels of blue crabs and juveniles, especially after a few years of lower juvenile recruitment," Mandy Bromilow, DNR's blue crab program manager, said. "However, we'll still have to remain vigilant about the population, given that we have seen declines since 2011."

The Winter Dredge Survey has been conducted since 1990 at 1,500 sites across the Bay from December through March.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.



