Cherry blossoms halfway to peak bloom, NPS says

D.C.'s famous cherry blossoms have reached the halfway mark on their way to peak bloom, the National Park Service says.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

National Mall NPS / @NationalMallNPS

The blossoms reached florets extended on Monday. This is the third of six stages and officials say we'll now begin to see some white color emerge on the Yoshino trees.

Peak bloom dates this year are expected to last from April 2 through April 5. The National Cherry Blossom Festival will run from March 20 through April 11 and will include virtual and in-person elements.