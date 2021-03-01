National Cherry Blossom Festival organizers announcing details of event

Organizers are announcing the details of D.C.'s popular National Cherry Blossom Festival today – including the expected peak bloom dates.

This year’s event will be held without a parade – and with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Weeks after the novel coronavirus arrived in the D.C. area last year, the Cherry Blossom Festival was canceled.

Nevertheless, despite orders from District officials – the Tidal Basin was overrun with people who wanted to see the cherry blossoms.

In response, the National Guard and D.C. police blocked off the entrances to the Tidal Basin in an effort to curb onlookers.



