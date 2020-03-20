Cherry blossom webcam offers views of peak blooms along Tidal Basin during coronavirus outbreak

Fans of D.C.'s world famous cherry blossoms who aren't able to visit this year in person due to coronavirus concerns are now able to catch a glimpse of the beauty through a new online webcam.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The Trust for the National Mall, a nonprofit partner of the National Park Service, has set up its BloomCam.

The online camera shows views of the cherry trees around the Tidal Basin. The camera will be available through peak bloom dates so would-be visitors can enjoy the beauty from the comfort of their homes.

The National Park Service is forecasting peak bloom times to be from March 21 to March 24.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

"With peak bloom a few days away, we encourage those who still plan to visit the Tidal Basin (esp. the elderly and those with underlying conditions) to make smart decisions and follow CDC guidance to help reduce the spread of infectious diseases," said the National Park Service on their Twitter page earlier this week.

Officials say two Metro stations will be closed until further notice in an effort to prevent trips to the Tidal Basin to see the cherry blossoms in the District amid the coronavirus outbreak.