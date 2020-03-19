Arlington Cemetery, Smithsonian Metro stations closed to prevent cherry blossom trips

Two Metro stations will be closed until further notice in an effort to prevent trips to the Tidal Basin to see the cherry blossoms in the District amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Metro Transit Police said both the Arlington Cemetery and Smithsonian Metrorail stations were closed Thursday at 5 p.m. They did not release a date on when the stations would reopen.

Metro announced earlier this week that rail stations and bus lines would only be open for essential travel starting Wednesday.

"Let's keep trains available for hospital staff, first responders and other heroes who need to travel right now. The trees will be there next year," Metro tweeted.

