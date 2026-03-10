Great Mills High School student taken into custody after stabbing classmate, Sheriff's Office says

The Brief A Great Mills High School student was arrested on Tuesday. The 17-year-old suspect reportedly stabbed a classmate. The incident only involved the two students. No other injuries were reported.



A student was arrested at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County on Tuesday after reportedly stabbing a classmate.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office posted on X around 12:45 p.m. saying deputies responded to Great Mills High School for a report of a stabbing.

They say the suspect was taken into custody, and the victim was evaluated by medical personnel. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office says the incident only involved the two students. No other injuries were reported.

Deputies remained on scene as the investigation continues.

The Sheriff’s Office is coordinating with St. Mary’s County Public Schools and says additional information will be released as it becomes available.