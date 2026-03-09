Freedom 250 Grand Prix: Course unveiled for IndyCar race near National Mall

The Brief The Freedom 250 Grand Prix will take place in DC this summer. The course layout will be announced on Monday. The race will be the first of its kind in the nation's capital.



As excitement grows for the Freedom 250 Grand Prix in Washington D.C. this summer, the course for the historic race has officially been released.

What we know:

President Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier this year establishing the Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C., the first of its kind in the nation's capital.

The 1.7-mile IndyCar street race will take place August 21–23 on the National Mall and city streets as part of America's 250th birthday celebration in DC.

It will feature a seven-turn layout with a sweeping 4-mile stretch along Pennsylvania Avenue, framed by the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol. The challenging course will also go by the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, the National Gallery of Art and the National Archives.

Fans can come for free to watch the open-wheel cars of the NTT IndyCar Series race by at 180 mph. Events organizers say any profits will be donated to local charities.

What they're saying:

"INDYCAR racing is a source of pride and entertainment for our Nation, which is why I am pleased to announce the Freedom 250 Grand Prix in Washington, D.C.." Trump's executive order reads.

"This race, the first motor race ever to be held in our Nation’s capital near the National Mall, will showcase the majesty of our great city as drivers navigate a track around our iconic national monuments in celebration of America’s 250th birthday."