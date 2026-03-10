1 worker trapped, 1 rescued after Bethesda trench collapse

One worker was rescued and one remains trapped Tuesday afternoon after a trench collapsed at a construction site in Bethesda, prompting a large technical rescue response.

Fire officials said the call came in around 12:15 p.m. for a cave‑in behind a home on Kentbury Drive, just off Wisconsin Avenue.

Crews arrived to find a narrow trench, roughly 10 to 12 feet deep and only a few feet wide, with both workers partially buried under a wall of dirt.

Pete Piringer, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson, said both were conscious, responsive and able to communicate.

Dirt had covered them up to near their waists, raising concerns about potential compression injuries.

Crews have since shored up the trench, Piringer said. Additional equipment has been brought in and has begun pumping fresh air into the confined space.

"We’re working very quickly to get them out," Piringer said. Roads around the rescue operation have been closed.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.